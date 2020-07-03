5115 Summit Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a game room, pool & 3 car garage in Bent Tree North. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs & living areas have a wonderful view of the backyard pool and entertaining area. This open floor plan with vaulted ceilings has SS appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. Master suite with large walk-in closet & guest bedroom or study with full bath downstairs. Two bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath & game room upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Yard & pool maintenance is included. Convenient to DNT & George Bush-190.