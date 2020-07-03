All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5115 Summit Hill Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:20 AM

5115 Summit Hill Drive

5115 Summit Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

5115 Summit Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a game room, pool & 3 car garage in Bent Tree North. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs & living areas have a wonderful view of the backyard pool and entertaining area. This open floor plan with vaulted ceilings has SS appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. Master suite with large walk-in closet & guest bedroom or study with full bath downstairs. Two bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath & game room upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Yard & pool maintenance is included. Convenient to DNT & George Bush-190.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have any available units?
5115 Summit Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have?
Some of 5115 Summit Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Summit Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Summit Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Summit Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Summit Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Summit Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Summit Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5115 Summit Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 Summit Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Summit Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Summit Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

