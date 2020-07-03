5098 Matilda Street

Amenities
Beautiful upgraded condo with TWO large living areas and dining room! Move in ready with wood floors throughout living and dining and tile in kitchen and baths. Bedrooms beautiful carpet with lg. walk in closets. Each bedroom has its own large bath! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter and includes a washer and dryer. with a Newly repaired Spacious balcony! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION… Walk to Central Market, Tom Thumb, LA Fitness, DART station, entertainment and short drive to SMU!