5098 Matilda Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:58 AM

5098 Matilda Street

5098 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5098 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful upgraded condo with TWO large living areas and dining room! Move in ready with wood floors throughout living and dining and tile in kitchen and baths. Bedrooms beautiful carpet with lg. walk in closets. Each bedroom has its own large bath! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter and includes a washer and dryer. with a Newly repaired Spacious balcony! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION… Walk to Central Market, Tom Thumb, LA Fitness, DART station, entertainment and short drive to SMU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5098 Matilda Street have any available units?
5098 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5098 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5098 Matilda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5098 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5098 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5098 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
No, 5098 Matilda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5098 Matilda Street offer parking?
No, 5098 Matilda Street does not offer parking.
Does 5098 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5098 Matilda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5098 Matilda Street have a pool?
Yes, 5098 Matilda Street has a pool.
Does 5098 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5098 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5098 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5098 Matilda Street has units with dishwashers.

