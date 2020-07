Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Ready to move in 4.1.2020, minutes from SMU, walking distance to Central Market. Mins from Downtown. Completely updated! Open living and dining areas & large bedrooms. Kitchen has new appliances, granite ctops, new cabinets and back splash. Baths have been fully updated in modern style. Recently installed pergo floor, tile, hardware, windows, ceiling fans, blinds and paint. Tons of storage. close to pool, pool view, laundry machines are shared by 3 neighbors.No Pets, no exception