Amenities

Updated appliances. New carpets. Fresh paint. New floors. Convenient 1st floor with 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 reserved covered parking spaces. Fantastic location across from Central Market, near SMU and nearby dart station. Cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Granite counter tops in kitchen.Community washer and dryer just outside the back door.