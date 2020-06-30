All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:11 AM

5057 Les Chateaux Drive

5057 Les Chateaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5057 Les Chateaux Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Electricity, water, sewer, heater and AC. This cozy and well-spaced one bedroom unit is centrally located, within 2 mi from the popular Dallas Uptown Area, Love Field Airport and right next to the Dallas North Tollway - making it for a quick jump on the highway. Come and step into a living room that gets an abundance of natural light, or a kitchen that is designed for entertaining family and friends. This unit comes with stainless steel appliances, two walk-in closets, rear entrance, a smart lock and washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have any available units?
5057 Les Chateaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have?
Some of 5057 Les Chateaux Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Les Chateaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Les Chateaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Les Chateaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive offer parking?
No, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive has a pool.
Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Les Chateaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5057 Les Chateaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

