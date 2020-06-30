5057 Les Chateaux Drive

Amenities
UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Electricity, water, sewer, heater and AC. This cozy and well-spaced one bedroom unit is centrally located, within 2 mi from the popular Dallas Uptown Area, Love Field Airport and right next to the Dallas North Tollway - making it for a quick jump on the highway. Come and step into a living room that gets an abundance of natural light, or a kitchen that is designed for entertaining family and friends. This unit comes with stainless steel appliances, two walk-in closets, rear entrance, a smart lock and washer & dryer.