5056 Matilda Street

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Just steps away from Central Market and SMU as well as Mockingbird Station and a Dart station, this place makes living life in Dallas a convenience. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated Birchbrook Condominium has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen and plantation shutters. New paint in bedrooms and dining room with new chandelier and a new key less entry lock. Pets are allowed on this property with restrictions. Don't miss out on a chance to make this YOUR NEW HOME!! Washer and dryer included.