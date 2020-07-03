All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:29 AM

5056 Matilda Street

5056 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5056 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE DROP!!
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Just steps away from Central Market and SMU as well as Mockingbird Station and a Dart station, this place makes living life in Dallas a convenience. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated Birchbrook Condominium has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen and plantation shutters. New paint in bedrooms and dining room with new chandelier and a new key less entry lock. Pets are allowed on this property with restrictions. Don't miss out on a chance to make this YOUR NEW HOME!! Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 Matilda Street have any available units?
5056 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5056 Matilda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5056 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5056 Matilda Street is pet friendly.
Does 5056 Matilda Street offer parking?
No, 5056 Matilda Street does not offer parking.
Does 5056 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5056 Matilda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 Matilda Street have a pool?
Yes, 5056 Matilda Street has a pool.
Does 5056 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5056 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5056 Matilda Street has units with dishwashers.

