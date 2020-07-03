5049 Cedar Springs Rd

Amenities

spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo was completely renovated in the spring of 2019: new kitchen, bathroom, electrical, plumbing, windows, and flooring. All new stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. The unit comes fully furnished, complete with linens, towels, and blankets; all you need is your tooth brush. You will have an assigned parking spot steps from your front door, and on-site visitor parking is readily available. Utilities are included, with an additional weekly maid service available (upon request). High speed internet access (500 mbps down) is included, and brand new 4k UHD smart TV's are in both bedroom and living room. This is one of Dallas's safest neighborhoods, and minutes away from the best dining that the city has to offer.