All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5049 Cedar Springs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5049 Cedar Springs Rd
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:15 AM

5049 Cedar Springs Rd

5049 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5049 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
internet access
spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo was completely renovated in the spring of 2019: new kitchen, bathroom, electrical, plumbing, windows, and flooring. All new stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. The unit comes fully furnished, complete with linens, towels, and blankets; all you need is your tooth brush. You will have an assigned parking spot steps from your front door, and on-site visitor parking is readily available. Utilities are included, with an additional weekly maid service available (upon request). High speed internet access (500 mbps down) is included, and brand new 4k UHD smart TV's are in both bedroom and living room. This is one of Dallas's safest neighborhoods, and minutes away from the best dining that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
5049 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have?
Some of 5049 Cedar Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5049 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 Cedar Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University