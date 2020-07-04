504 Seaside Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan concierge internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This cat and dog-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, new paint, a two-car garage, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air and a large fenced-in property! The home is backed up to a luscious tree line and Ricketts Branch Creek. The home is in a perfect location for families, within walking distance of Umphrey Lee Elementary School, and a short drive from Family Dollar, Martin Weiss Elementary School, Dairy Queen, and various charter schools. It's also just down the street from Danieldale Sprayground, a fun waterpark/splash pad for the kids! The bus line is one street away, and 8-35 is a block away.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.