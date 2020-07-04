All apartments in Dallas
504 Seaside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 Seaside Drive

504 Seaside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Seaside Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This cat and dog-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, new paint, a two-car garage, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air and a large fenced-in property! The home is backed up to a luscious tree line and Ricketts Branch Creek. The home is in a perfect location for families, within walking distance of Umphrey Lee Elementary School, and a short drive from Family Dollar, Martin Weiss Elementary School, Dairy Queen, and various charter schools. It's also just down the street from Danieldale Sprayground, a fun waterpark/splash pad for the kids! The bus line is one street away, and 8-35 is a block away.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Seaside Drive have any available units?
504 Seaside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Seaside Drive have?
Some of 504 Seaside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Seaside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Seaside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Seaside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Seaside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 504 Seaside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Seaside Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Seaside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Seaside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Seaside Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Seaside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Seaside Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Seaside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Seaside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Seaside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

