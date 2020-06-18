5038 Westgrove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

LAKEFRONT and GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Nature Lovers Paradise. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage!! END UNIT with open green space, tons of sunlight. Tons of storage space thru out with natural stone wall accents, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen open to living area. Fireplace in formal living. Wet bar in dining room. 3 custom design updated baths. Master bath has two showerheads and accent lights. Master bed fits king size bed with large closet. MASTER BALCONY overlooks lake. Bookcase, extra storage upstairs. Covered back patio. Gated Community. HVAC replaced 2013, 2018. HOA includes pool, tennis, bike path, exterior landscaping! Extra parking for guests. Refrigerator, washer, dryer stay. Pets welcome