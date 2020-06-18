All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5038 Westgrove Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:39 AM

5038 Westgrove Drive

5038 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5038 Westgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LAKEFRONT and GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Nature Lovers Paradise. 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage!! END UNIT with open green space, tons of sunlight. Tons of storage space thru out with natural stone wall accents, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen open to living area. Fireplace in formal living. Wet bar in dining room. 3 custom design updated baths. Master bath has two showerheads and accent lights. Master bed fits king size bed with large closet. MASTER BALCONY overlooks lake. Bookcase, extra storage upstairs. Covered back patio. Gated Community. HVAC replaced 2013, 2018. HOA includes pool, tennis, bike path, exterior landscaping! Extra parking for guests. Refrigerator, washer, dryer stay. Pets welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
5038 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 5038 Westgrove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Westgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Westgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 5038 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 Westgrove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5038 Westgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 5038 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5038 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Westgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

