Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

5030 Pershing Street

5030 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Pershing Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic 2 bed 1 bath for lease in the upbeat Henderson Avenue area. Spacious backyard with 8 foot privacy fence. Large back patio with a lot of trees. Interior consists of large living area, intimate dining room that leads into nicely sized sunroom. The kitchen boasts travertine countertops accompanied with gas range and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. One car attached garage with an open attic allows for plenty of storage. Unique Dilbeck home built in 1940 and renovated in 2011. Showings available now. Contact agent for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Pershing Street have any available units?
5030 Pershing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Pershing Street have?
Some of 5030 Pershing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Pershing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Pershing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Pershing Street pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Pershing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5030 Pershing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Pershing Street offers parking.
Does 5030 Pershing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 Pershing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Pershing Street have a pool?
No, 5030 Pershing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Pershing Street have accessible units?
No, 5030 Pershing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Pershing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Pershing Street has units with dishwashers.

