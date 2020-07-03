5030 Pershing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Classic 2 bed 1 bath for lease in the upbeat Henderson Avenue area. Spacious backyard with 8 foot privacy fence. Large back patio with a lot of trees. Interior consists of large living area, intimate dining room that leads into nicely sized sunroom. The kitchen boasts travertine countertops accompanied with gas range and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. One car attached garage with an open attic allows for plenty of storage. Unique Dilbeck home built in 1940 and renovated in 2011. Showings available now. Contact agent for showing instructions.