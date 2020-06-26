503 Hartsdale Drive

503 N Hartsdale Ave, Dallas, TX 75211 Beverly Hills
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large two story home. It has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an additional large room upstairs that could be used as an extra bedroom or den. Wood look tile through out first floor except bedrooms House has a HVAC unit and stainless steel appliances(stove range and dishwasher). It has a large front and backyard with a detached automatic garage with an attached carport. This home is minutes from Bishop Arts dining and entertainment. It is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
