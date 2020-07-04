5000 S HAMPTON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry

Hampton Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 228520



*ALL BILLS PAID (NOTHING IS CONTROLLED BY THE OFFICE)

*EVERY RESIDENT HAS THERE OWN THERMOSTAT AND WATER HEATER (A/C AND HEAT CAN BE USED YEAR ROUND BY RESIDENT)

* NEWLY UPGRADED APARTMENTS WITH NEW BLACK OR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

*15 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS

* PUBLIC DART TRANSPORTATION RITE IN FRONT OF PROPERTY

*GROCERY SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE

* 24 HOUR LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE

* PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY (NO BREED RESTRICTIONS)

*BRUSH NICKEL FIXTURES

*POOL

*PLANK FLOORING THROUGH UNIT (NO CARPET)

*2ND CHANCE APARTMENTS (EVICTIONS, BROKEN LEASES, AND CRIMINAL)

-Application and administrative fees are nonrefundable and are required to hold a home.

A risk fee may be required after credit and criminal background checks are run depending on outcome and criteria.

Risk fees are between $150 and the first months rent ($1000)

-Pet fees $300 per pet and a pet interview is required.

-Documentation required with application

*VALID STATE ID, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD, OR PASSPORT

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228520

