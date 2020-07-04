5000 S HAMPTON RD

Amenities
Hampton Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 228520
*ALL BILLS PAID (NOTHING IS CONTROLLED BY THE OFFICE)
*EVERY RESIDENT HAS THERE OWN THERMOSTAT AND WATER HEATER (A/C AND HEAT CAN BE USED YEAR ROUND BY RESIDENT)
* NEWLY UPGRADED APARTMENTS WITH NEW BLACK OR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
*15 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS
* PUBLIC DART TRANSPORTATION RITE IN FRONT OF PROPERTY
*GROCERY SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE
* 24 HOUR LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE
* PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY (NO BREED RESTRICTIONS)
*BRUSH NICKEL FIXTURES
*POOL
*PLANK FLOORING THROUGH UNIT (NO CARPET)
*2ND CHANCE APARTMENTS (EVICTIONS, BROKEN LEASES, AND CRIMINAL)
-Application and administrative fees are nonrefundable and are required to hold a home.
A risk fee may be required after credit and criminal background checks are run depending on outcome and criteria.
Risk fees are between $150 and the first months rent ($1000)
-Pet fees $300 per pet and a pet interview is required.
-Documentation required with application
*VALID STATE ID, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD, OR PASSPORT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228520
Property Id 228520
(RLNE5584078)