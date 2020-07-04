All apartments in Dallas
5000 S HAMPTON RD

5000 South Hampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

5000 South Hampton Road, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
Hampton Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 228520

*ALL BILLS PAID (NOTHING IS CONTROLLED BY THE OFFICE)
*EVERY RESIDENT HAS THERE OWN THERMOSTAT AND WATER HEATER (A/C AND HEAT CAN BE USED YEAR ROUND BY RESIDENT)
* NEWLY UPGRADED APARTMENTS WITH NEW BLACK OR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
*15 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS
* PUBLIC DART TRANSPORTATION RITE IN FRONT OF PROPERTY
*GROCERY SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE
* 24 HOUR LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE
* PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY (NO BREED RESTRICTIONS)
*BRUSH NICKEL FIXTURES
*POOL
*PLANK FLOORING THROUGH UNIT (NO CARPET)
*2ND CHANCE APARTMENTS (EVICTIONS, BROKEN LEASES, AND CRIMINAL)
-Application and administrative fees are nonrefundable and are required to hold a home.
A risk fee may be required after credit and criminal background checks are run depending on outcome and criteria.
Risk fees are between $150 and the first months rent ($1000)
-Pet fees $300 per pet and a pet interview is required.
-Documentation required with application
*VALID STATE ID, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD, OR PASSPORT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228520
Property Id 228520

(RLNE5584078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have any available units?
5000 S HAMPTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have?
Some of 5000 S HAMPTON RD's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 S HAMPTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
5000 S HAMPTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 S HAMPTON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 S HAMPTON RD is pet friendly.
Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD offer parking?
No, 5000 S HAMPTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 S HAMPTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 5000 S HAMPTON RD has a pool.
Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have accessible units?
No, 5000 S HAMPTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 S HAMPTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 S HAMPTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.

