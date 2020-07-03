5000 Miller Ave Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Cozy, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated guesthouse apartment. Located in the super popular M-Streets. Walkable to Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson's shopping and restaurants. Bike the Katy Trail or White Rock Lake. Located just 1.5 miles north of down town and Uptown shopping. World renowned North Park Mall Shopping just a few exits up on interstate 75. Some of Dallas' best restaurants just around the corner or cook in your new home away from home with quality cookware and fully equipped kitchen. This apartment has a gated safe private entry. The apartment is furnished with a fresh contemporary design. The queen bed and bath is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. Our guest sign up for a month and end up staying longer and coming back year after year. The guest apartments sit above a garage that isn't used for cars so it's very quiet. You will have one reserved spot to park within a gated area. Extra street parking as needed. The apartments are located in a neighborhood where the main homes are selling for well over a million dollars. The units come with free cable, water, gas and high speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.