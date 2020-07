Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Impeccably updated in 2018 with high end finishes and attention to details. Upgrades include Fisher & Paykel appliances, mitered waterfall island counter top, custom glass and metal stair rail, high grade carpet, designer lighting, and much more. This functional floor plan has 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study, private backyard and balcony off the kitchen. Shows like a model home! ALSO FOR SALE