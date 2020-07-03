All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:45 AM

4920 Milam Street

4920 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Milam Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eye-catching and undeniably sleek, this newly built masterpiece has everything you need. Open floorpan features a simple yet functional space, with expansive windows that allow tons of natural light. Bring the outside in with the spacious outdoor living area, located directly off the second floor living room. Warm and welcoming kitchen features high-end appliances, a built-in fridge, and an oversized eat-in island. Additional features include a large, fenced backyard, smart wiring, and oversized first floor living room or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Milam Street have any available units?
4920 Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Milam Street have?
Some of 4920 Milam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Milam Street pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Milam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4920 Milam Street offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Milam Street offers parking.
Does 4920 Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Milam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Milam Street have a pool?
No, 4920 Milam Street does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 4920 Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Milam Street does not have units with dishwashers.

