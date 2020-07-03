4920 Milam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Eye-catching and undeniably sleek, this newly built masterpiece has everything you need. Open floorpan features a simple yet functional space, with expansive windows that allow tons of natural light. Bring the outside in with the spacious outdoor living area, located directly off the second floor living room. Warm and welcoming kitchen features high-end appliances, a built-in fridge, and an oversized eat-in island. Additional features include a large, fenced backyard, smart wiring, and oversized first floor living room or office.