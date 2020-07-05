4900 W Stanford Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous RECENTLY UPDATED AND EXPANDED home in the heart of Briarwood. Almost 5,100 sq ft of entertaining and living, in this well appointed home w an open floor plan. Stunning hardwoods + granite throughout, including the in the gourmet, oversized kitchen, equipped with an island. The master suite has separate vanities, an oversized jetted bathtub, and a MASSIVE walk in closet. Each secondary bedroom has their own bathrooms and walk in closets. Incredible backyard, ideal for entertaining, along with a built in grill and outdoor kitchen. The recent addition includes a 3rd floor game room w built-ins and an additional half bath, a front courtyard, TURF everywhere, and new landscaping lighting. AWESOME HOME!