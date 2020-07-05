All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4900 W Stanford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4900 W Stanford Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

4900 W Stanford Avenue

4900 Stanford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4900 Stanford Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous RECENTLY UPDATED AND EXPANDED home in the heart of Briarwood. Almost 5,100 sq ft of entertaining and living, in this well appointed home w an open floor plan. Stunning hardwoods + granite throughout, including the in the gourmet, oversized kitchen, equipped with an island. The master suite has separate vanities, an oversized jetted bathtub, and a MASSIVE walk in closet. Each secondary bedroom has their own bathrooms and walk in closets. Incredible backyard, ideal for entertaining, along with a built in grill and outdoor kitchen. The recent addition includes a 3rd floor game room w built-ins and an additional half bath, a front courtyard, TURF everywhere, and new landscaping lighting. AWESOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have any available units?
4900 W Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 4900 W Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 W Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4900 W Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 W Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4900 W Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4900 W Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 W Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 4900 W Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4900 W Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 W Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 W Stanford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University