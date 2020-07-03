All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4817 Berridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4817 Berridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4817 Berridge Lane

4817 Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4817 Berridge Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath. Over $50K completely renovated: BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET, new ceiling fan, light fixture, new range, new hood, new microwave, new garbage disposal, neutral paint throughout and so much more. Large living with fireplace, open to spacious kitchen included glass tile design backsplash and new counters. Huge master suite with entire NEW BATH modern shower, new vanity, new Ceramic tile floor, large walk-in closet, extra mirror-desk. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Fence backyard ready for you to plant beautiful garden and family to enjoy. Walk to School. Close to mall, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy to HWY 635, 30, 75 all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Berridge Lane have any available units?
4817 Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Berridge Lane have?
Some of 4817 Berridge Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Berridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4817 Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4817 Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4817 Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4817 Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Berridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University