4817 Berridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath. Over $50K completely renovated: BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET, new ceiling fan, light fixture, new range, new hood, new microwave, new garbage disposal, neutral paint throughout and so much more. Large living with fireplace, open to spacious kitchen included glass tile design backsplash and new counters. Huge master suite with entire NEW BATH modern shower, new vanity, new Ceramic tile floor, large walk-in closet, extra mirror-desk. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Fence backyard ready for you to plant beautiful garden and family to enjoy. Walk to School. Close to mall, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy to HWY 635, 30, 75 all major highways.