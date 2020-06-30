All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4814 Jesus Maria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4814 Jesus Maria Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:03 PM

4814 Jesus Maria Court

4814 Jesus Maria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4814 Jesus Maria Court, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom with fenced yard. - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom property with vinyl wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms.There is a nice fenced yard. The home does feature energy efficient appliances. The kitchen has mahogany stained cabinets. There is a lot of storage and full size washer dryer area.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE2680872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have any available units?
4814 Jesus Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have?
Some of 4814 Jesus Maria Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Jesus Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Jesus Maria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Jesus Maria Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 Jesus Maria Court is pet friendly.
Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court offer parking?
No, 4814 Jesus Maria Court does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4814 Jesus Maria Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have a pool?
No, 4814 Jesus Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 4814 Jesus Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Jesus Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Jesus Maria Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University