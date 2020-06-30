4814 Jesus Maria Court

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom with fenced yard. - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom property with vinyl wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms.There is a nice fenced yard. The home does feature energy efficient appliances. The kitchen has mahogany stained cabinets. There is a lot of storage and full size washer dryer area.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



