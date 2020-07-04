4711 Bradford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautifully updated colonial townhouse situated in the gated community of Montebello Condos. Lush landscaping surrounds this bright and open two-story townhouse. Beautiful hard wood floors through out, open kitchen to living area with stainless steel appliances, private fenced patio and use of majestic pool. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Owner pays HOA fees and water. Tenant has use of pool. one assigned parking, plenty of unassigned for the 2nd vehicle. Close to shops and restaurants. See Private Remarks for application submission instructions.