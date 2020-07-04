All apartments in Dallas
4711 Bradford Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:38 AM

4711 Bradford Drive

4711 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated colonial townhouse situated in the gated community of Montebello Condos. Lush landscaping surrounds this bright and open two-story townhouse. Beautiful hard wood floors through out, open kitchen to living area with stainless steel appliances, private fenced patio and use of majestic pool. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Owner pays HOA fees and water. Tenant has use of pool. one assigned parking, plenty of unassigned for the 2nd vehicle. Close to shops and restaurants. See Private Remarks for application submission instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Bradford Drive have any available units?
4711 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 4711 Bradford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4711 Bradford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4711 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4711 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 4711 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 Bradford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Bradford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4711 Bradford Drive has a pool.
Does 4711 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4711 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.

