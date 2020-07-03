4707 Junius St - 4707

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Large Swiss Ave Historic charmer ready for new owner. Perfect for owner to live in one unit while renting the other unit. Or convert back to single family . Building has two with fireplace, hardwood floors. Large floor plan with two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom , lots of windows. Unit is flooded with light! Comes with washer and dryer in each unit. new stainless steel appliances: Gas stove oven, Side by side Refrigerator with ice and water in door, dishwasher and lower profile microwave oven installed in 2019. Each unit has a has mud room/ storage /extra closet room, Large backyard

Historic property in Swiss Ave Historic district. Close to everything old east Dallas has to offer. Large yard, lots of light. Unit has just been renovated: everything new.