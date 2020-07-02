4705 Bryan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern and sleek 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a secure gated community. Built by EcoView Homes. Very energy efficient under a year old. Amazing East Dallas Location near Ross and Fitzhugh. Contemporary finishes, second floor open living space, beautiful hardwood flooring, upgraded tile in bathrooms. High end kitchen appliances including fridge and convection oven. Master suite will impress with oversized walk in closet, resort style walk in shower. Quick and easy accessibility to all of East Dallas, Downtown, Uptown, and more - not to mention walking to Jimmy's Food Store and the new Pickletopia. Don't miss this incredible East Dallas Rental Opportunity.