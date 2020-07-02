All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:13 PM

4705 Bryan Street

4705 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern and sleek 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a secure gated community. Built by EcoView Homes. Very energy efficient under a year old. Amazing East Dallas Location near Ross and Fitzhugh. Contemporary finishes, second floor open living space, beautiful hardwood flooring, upgraded tile in bathrooms. High end kitchen appliances including fridge and convection oven. Master suite will impress with oversized walk in closet, resort style walk in shower. Quick and easy accessibility to all of East Dallas, Downtown, Uptown, and more - not to mention walking to Jimmy's Food Store and the new Pickletopia. Don't miss this incredible East Dallas Rental Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Bryan Street have any available units?
4705 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Bryan Street have?
Some of 4705 Bryan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Bryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4705 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 4705 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Bryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 4705 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 4705 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

