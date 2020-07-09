All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4648 College Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4648 College Park Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:05 AM

4648 College Park Drive

4648 College Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4648 College Park Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Hockaday

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
Charming drive-up at this traditional home on one of Preston Hollow’s most beautiful winding and tree-lined streets with close proximity to private schools, major roads and some of Dallas’ best retail. This prime lot has a large oak-tree shaded front yard and a gated backyard that opens directly to Northaven Trail for biking and walking, plenty of yard for a pool, plus surface for basketball. Two downstairs living areas plus master suite with adjoining study or nursery and walk-in custom CA Closets. Upstairs you’ll find three oversized bedrooms, one currently used as a large game room. Some recent updates - int and ext paint, new gutters, lighting and appliances, landscaping, electrical and plumbing work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 College Park Drive have any available units?
4648 College Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 College Park Drive have?
Some of 4648 College Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 College Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4648 College Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 College Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4648 College Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4648 College Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4648 College Park Drive offers parking.
Does 4648 College Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 College Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 College Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4648 College Park Drive has a pool.
Does 4648 College Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4648 College Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 College Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 College Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Dakota
6550 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University