4648 College Park Drive

Charming drive-up at this traditional home on one of Preston Hollow’s most beautiful winding and tree-lined streets with close proximity to private schools, major roads and some of Dallas’ best retail. This prime lot has a large oak-tree shaded front yard and a gated backyard that opens directly to Northaven Trail for biking and walking, plenty of yard for a pool, plus surface for basketball. Two downstairs living areas plus master suite with adjoining study or nursery and walk-in custom CA Closets. Upstairs you’ll find three oversized bedrooms, one currently used as a large game room. Some recent updates - int and ext paint, new gutters, lighting and appliances, landscaping, electrical and plumbing work.