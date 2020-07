Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Built in the 1920’s, this charming and full of character studio is available for lease. The home has wood flooring, custom kitchen built-ins, gas stove, and close to 500 square feet of living. The home has newly installed individual HVAC heating and cooling. The property has plenty of on and off-street parking. Close proximity to downtown, Knox Henderson, and Lower Greenville