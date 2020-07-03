4607 Surf Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lawn care, fridge, washer and dryer included. Cozy, bright, traditional home in Lakewood Elementary district approximately 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and Baylor Medical Center, and 10 minutes from SMU. Hardwood floors throughout and plenty of energy efficient windows provide an abundance of natural light. Kitchen with slate backsplash, glass cabinets, gas stove and island breakfast bar opening to living area. Formal dining. Separate utility mud room. Large backyard with wood deck, landscaping, large pecans, wood fence and sprinkler system.