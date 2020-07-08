4606 Steel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sophisticated Modern Townhome. 1st floor has stained concrete floors, bdrm w ensuite & access to fenced backyard. 2nd floor showcases stone accent wall, lg kitchen, living & dining rm, half bath, balcony, hdwd floors & lg windows. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, Quartz counter tops, wine fridge, & lots of natural light. Island has gas cooktop. 3rd floor includes Master and 3rd bdrm w full ensuite. Master features wood accent wall & panoramic window.Ensuite has lg walk in shower w dual shower heads & soaking tub. 4th floor leads to private rooftop terrace w view of downtown. ZWave Smart Switches & Wink Hub are installed in the home. Garage has a My Q (wireless) device & installed exhaust fan for temp control.