Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

4606 Steel Street

4606 Steel St · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Steel St, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated Modern Townhome. 1st floor has stained concrete floors, bdrm w ensuite & access to fenced backyard. 2nd floor showcases stone accent wall, lg kitchen, living & dining rm, half bath, balcony, hdwd floors & lg windows. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, Quartz counter tops, wine fridge, & lots of natural light. Island has gas cooktop. 3rd floor includes Master and 3rd bdrm w full ensuite. Master features wood accent wall & panoramic window.Ensuite has lg walk in shower w dual shower heads & soaking tub. 4th floor leads to private rooftop terrace w view of downtown. ZWave Smart Switches & Wink Hub are installed in the home. Garage has a My Q (wireless) device & installed exhaust fan for temp control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Steel Street have any available units?
4606 Steel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Steel Street have?
Some of 4606 Steel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Steel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Steel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Steel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Steel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4606 Steel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Steel Street offers parking.
Does 4606 Steel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Steel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Steel Street have a pool?
No, 4606 Steel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Steel Street have accessible units?
No, 4606 Steel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Steel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 Steel Street has units with dishwashers.

