Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4543 Rusk Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4543 Rusk Avenue

4543 Rusk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4543 Rusk Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Custom modern home with high end finishes throughout including hardwood & stained concrete floors, museum smooth walls, waterfall kitchen island with SS appliances, wine fridge, Nest thermostats, & advanced security system. Perfect entertaining home offers an open living-dining-kitchen concept with 10ft ceilings & abundant natural light. Bring the outdoors in w double sliding doors to the spacious, yet low maintenance backyard or enjoy beautiful downtown views right from your Master balcony. Just minutes from downtown, uptown & west village with no HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 Rusk Avenue have any available units?
4543 Rusk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4543 Rusk Avenue have?
Some of 4543 Rusk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4543 Rusk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4543 Rusk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 Rusk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4543 Rusk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4543 Rusk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4543 Rusk Avenue offers parking.
Does 4543 Rusk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4543 Rusk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 Rusk Avenue have a pool?
No, 4543 Rusk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4543 Rusk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4543 Rusk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 Rusk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4543 Rusk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

