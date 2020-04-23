4543 Rusk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Custom modern home with high end finishes throughout including hardwood & stained concrete floors, museum smooth walls, waterfall kitchen island with SS appliances, wine fridge, Nest thermostats, & advanced security system. Perfect entertaining home offers an open living-dining-kitchen concept with 10ft ceilings & abundant natural light. Bring the outdoors in w double sliding doors to the spacious, yet low maintenance backyard or enjoy beautiful downtown views right from your Master balcony. Just minutes from downtown, uptown & west village with no HOA fees.