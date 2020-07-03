All apartments in Dallas
4532 Deere Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:53 AM

4532 Deere Street

4532 Deere Street · No Longer Available
Location

4532 Deere Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
STUNNING MODERN MASTERPIECE!! Built by award winning builder Alan Kagan & designed by award winning architect Josh Nimmo, this home sets a high standard for great modern design. This incredible home boasts 10' ceilings, museum finish walls, stunning floating staircase and walls of glass. Incredible kitchen! The 2nd floor master suite features a walk in shower, floating vanity and walk in closet. The open loft area is 2nd living or office. Stackable laundry on 2nd and guest suite on 2nd level. No shared walls, attached at garage wall. Fenced yard is a blank canvas and could accommodate a small pool. Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Arts District, Uptown West Village, Deep Ellum and Klyde Warren Park. NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Deere Street have any available units?
4532 Deere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Deere Street have?
Some of 4532 Deere Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Deere Street currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Deere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Deere Street pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Deere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4532 Deere Street offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Deere Street offers parking.
Does 4532 Deere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Deere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Deere Street have a pool?
Yes, 4532 Deere Street has a pool.
Does 4532 Deere Street have accessible units?
No, 4532 Deere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Deere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 Deere Street has units with dishwashers.

