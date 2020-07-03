4532 Deere Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

STUNNING MODERN MASTERPIECE!! Built by award winning builder Alan Kagan & designed by award winning architect Josh Nimmo, this home sets a high standard for great modern design. This incredible home boasts 10' ceilings, museum finish walls, stunning floating staircase and walls of glass. Incredible kitchen! The 2nd floor master suite features a walk in shower, floating vanity and walk in closet. The open loft area is 2nd living or office. Stackable laundry on 2nd and guest suite on 2nd level. No shared walls, attached at garage wall. Fenced yard is a blank canvas and could accommodate a small pool. Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Arts District, Uptown West Village, Deep Ellum and Klyde Warren Park. NO HOA!