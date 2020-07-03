All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:48 PM

4512 Amesbury Drive #1

4512 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large second floor one bedroom condo with ALL bills paid - Very clean large second floor one bedroom condo with ALL bills paid. Unit offer a over sized balcony. Gated Community with pool. Low HOA dues especially with all bills included. Newer paint and laminate flooring throughout. Built in cabinets in living, linen closet,Very spacious room, nice natural bright light. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in unit is included. 1 assigned covered parking. Centrally Located near Lovers Lane and Skillman, minutes to North Park Mall, Central Market, SMU and Downtown.

(RLNE5303140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have any available units?
4512 Amesbury Drive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have?
Some of 4512 Amesbury Drive #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Amesbury Drive #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 offers parking.
Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have a pool?
Yes, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 has a pool.
Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Amesbury Drive #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

