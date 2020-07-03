4512 Amesbury Drive #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Large second floor one bedroom condo with ALL bills paid - Very clean large second floor one bedroom condo with ALL bills paid. Unit offer a over sized balcony. Gated Community with pool. Low HOA dues especially with all bills included. Newer paint and laminate flooring throughout. Built in cabinets in living, linen closet,Very spacious room, nice natural bright light. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in unit is included. 1 assigned covered parking. Centrally Located near Lovers Lane and Skillman, minutes to North Park Mall, Central Market, SMU and Downtown.



(RLNE5303140)