4442 Abbott Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite executive fully furnished home in the heart of the city, near the Katy Trail. Three story contemporary with 14 ft. soaring ceilings, dramatic staircase, clean lines, custom concrete floors and natural light. Beautifully furnished showcasing spectacular lighting, fabulous art and designer decor. Gated driveway, large outdoor patio & pool, great for entertaining or family fun. Three car garage converted to an office-art studio. Just steps to fine dining and shopping on Knox. One year lease.