4425 Rusk Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

Modern Luxury new construction in East Village. Fully furnished Contemporary home features open layout with perfect eat in kitchen and huge island, waterfall quartz countertops, stainless appliances and oak hardwood floors. Kitchen opens to large family room with tall sliding doors that open to a covered balcony that faces Downtown Dallas. The first floor features a guest suite and private full bath. Large Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and modern freestanding tub. Amazing fourth floor rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the Dallas Skyline. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in on of the hottest areas of Dallas. Energy efficient foam insulation. Prime location minutes from downtown.