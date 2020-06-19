All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

4425 Rusk Avenue

4425 Rusk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Rusk Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Modern Luxury new construction in East Village. Fully furnished Contemporary home features open layout with perfect eat in kitchen and huge island, waterfall quartz countertops, stainless appliances and oak hardwood floors. Kitchen opens to large family room with tall sliding doors that open to a covered balcony that faces Downtown Dallas. The first floor features a guest suite and private full bath. Large Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and modern freestanding tub. Amazing fourth floor rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the Dallas Skyline. This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in on of the hottest areas of Dallas. Energy efficient foam insulation. Prime location minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Rusk Avenue have any available units?
4425 Rusk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Rusk Avenue have?
Some of 4425 Rusk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Rusk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Rusk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Rusk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Rusk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4425 Rusk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Rusk Avenue offers parking.
Does 4425 Rusk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Rusk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Rusk Avenue have a pool?
No, 4425 Rusk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Rusk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4425 Rusk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Rusk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Rusk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

