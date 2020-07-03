4423 Rushing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location of this beautifully remodeled Northpoint Subdivision. South of George Bush and west of North Tollway. Walk in to large living-dining area with fireplace, wet bar and vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area and outdoor courtyard. Split bedrooms allows privacy and ideal for roommates. Master suite with separate shower and tub, double closets and sinks. Large guest bedroom with access to backyard covered patio. Enjoy the care free back yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping. Pets are case by case.