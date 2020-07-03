All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:32 AM

4423 Rushing Road

4423 Rushing Road · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Rushing Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location of this beautifully remodeled Northpoint Subdivision. South of George Bush and west of North Tollway. Walk in to large living-dining area with fireplace, wet bar and vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area and outdoor courtyard. Split bedrooms allows privacy and ideal for roommates. Master suite with separate shower and tub, double closets and sinks. Large guest bedroom with access to backyard covered patio. Enjoy the care free back yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Rushing Road have any available units?
4423 Rushing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Rushing Road have?
Some of 4423 Rushing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Rushing Road currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Rushing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Rushing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Rushing Road is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Rushing Road offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Rushing Road offers parking.
Does 4423 Rushing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Rushing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Rushing Road have a pool?
No, 4423 Rushing Road does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Rushing Road have accessible units?
No, 4423 Rushing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Rushing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 Rushing Road has units with dishwashers.

