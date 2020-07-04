4418 Stigall Drive, Dallas, TX 75209 Greenway Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
BRAND NEW BUILD IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DALLAS. METICULOUSLY DESIGNED SOFT CONTEMPORARY WITH CLEAN LINES AND TOP APPLIANCES. 4 BEDRMS + 3 FULL BATHS + BIG GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS! STUNNING KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND! MASTER BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL STAND ALONE TUB AND SPACIOUS SHOWER. VERY VERSATILE AND OPEN FLOORPLAN FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT. STYLISH MUD ROOM AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN PANTRY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
