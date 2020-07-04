4418 Stigall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW BUILD IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DALLAS. METICULOUSLY DESIGNED SOFT CONTEMPORARY WITH CLEAN LINES AND TOP APPLIANCES. 4 BEDRMS + 3 FULL BATHS + BIG GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS! STUNNING KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND! MASTER BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL STAND ALONE TUB AND SPACIOUS SHOWER. VERY VERSATILE AND OPEN FLOORPLAN FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT. STYLISH MUD ROOM AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN PANTRY.