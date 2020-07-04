All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:12 AM

4418 Stigall Drive

4418 Stigall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4418 Stigall Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW BUILD IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DALLAS. METICULOUSLY DESIGNED SOFT CONTEMPORARY WITH CLEAN LINES AND TOP APPLIANCES. 4 BEDRMS + 3 FULL BATHS + BIG GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS! STUNNING KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND! MASTER BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL STAND ALONE TUB AND SPACIOUS SHOWER. VERY VERSATILE AND OPEN FLOORPLAN FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT. STYLISH MUD ROOM AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN PANTRY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Stigall Drive have any available units?
4418 Stigall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Stigall Drive have?
Some of 4418 Stigall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Stigall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Stigall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Stigall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Stigall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4418 Stigall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4418 Stigall Drive offers parking.
Does 4418 Stigall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Stigall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Stigall Drive have a pool?
No, 4418 Stigall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Stigall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4418 Stigall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Stigall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Stigall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

