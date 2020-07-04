All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

4416 Forest Bend Road

4416 Forest Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Forest Bend Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning one-story ranch style house in the coveted North Dallas Schreiber Manor neighborhood! 5 beds and 4 and a half baths. Lots of natural light from beautiful windows throughout property. Stacked formals. Large main living area with vaulted ceilings. Fantastic updated kitchen you must see with larger than life island! Fully customized master bathroom with walk in shower and jetted tub with chandelier. Laundry room with full size WD hookups. Spacious outdoor area including large covered patio, landscaping and sparkling pool. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway, I-635, downtown Dallas, shopping and restaurants. Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Forest Bend Road have any available units?
4416 Forest Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Forest Bend Road have?
Some of 4416 Forest Bend Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Forest Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Forest Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Forest Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Forest Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4416 Forest Bend Road offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Forest Bend Road offers parking.
Does 4416 Forest Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Forest Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Forest Bend Road have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Forest Bend Road has a pool.
Does 4416 Forest Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 4416 Forest Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Forest Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Forest Bend Road has units with dishwashers.

