4416 Forest Bend Road

Stunning one-story ranch style house in the coveted North Dallas Schreiber Manor neighborhood! 5 beds and 4 and a half baths. Lots of natural light from beautiful windows throughout property. Stacked formals. Large main living area with vaulted ceilings. Fantastic updated kitchen you must see with larger than life island! Fully customized master bathroom with walk in shower and jetted tub with chandelier. Laundry room with full size WD hookups. Spacious outdoor area including large covered patio, landscaping and sparkling pool. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway, I-635, downtown Dallas, shopping and restaurants. Come and see!