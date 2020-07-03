4414 Worth St - 9

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel green community air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard green community on-site laundry parking internet access

If your are interested in this unit Please text me Brandy i live on property and i am hete for amy questions. Please do not send response through Zillow or any other applications: TOO many rebo emails!!!.



Mid century modern 2/1 in the Swiss Ave area near everything Dallas has to offer: 5 blocks to deep Ellum, 1.3 miles to lower Greenville, 1.5 miles to downtown Dallas, 3.1 miles to White Rock Lake. 100 dollar utility charge which covers gas, water, trash one parking space, free laundry. own IP address 100 mbps internet. (no shared internet) monthly



Glass backsplash in kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Small pantry in Kitchen and floating cabinets. Black concrete floors. Doors that open onto the zen courtyard. Lots of "green" energy efficient features.

* There is a 100 dollar utility charge added to the rent for the which covers; high speed internet. Gas. Water, trash, gree laundry on-site and one parking space. A secomd tenant is 95.00 more per month utility charge.



This unit has a living room that opens up onto the Zen garden. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom . Concrete floor, countertop in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances. New high efficiency central heat and air. Lots of closets space. Green building.



This location has everything you could want: Close to deep ellum, White rock lake,, Baylor next door, lower Greenville down the street. Knox Henderson, Uptown and downtown. are 1.8 miles away. Wholefood, trader joes, sprouts right down the street.



Property has gated secure parking and entrance with security camera.



Close knit neighbors who all know each other in this very quit little community. If peace and quit is where you are at this is the place.