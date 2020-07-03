4414 Worth St - 9

All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:03 PM

4414 Worth St · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
If your are interested in this unit Please text me Brandy i live on property and i am hete for amy questions. Please do not send response through Zillow or any other applications: TOO many rebo emails!!!.

Mid century modern 2/1 in the Swiss Ave area near everything Dallas has to offer: 5 blocks to deep Ellum, 1.3 miles to lower Greenville, 1.5 miles to downtown Dallas, 3.1 miles to White Rock Lake. 100 dollar utility charge which covers gas, water, trash one parking space, free laundry. own IP address 100 mbps internet. (no shared internet) monthly

Glass backsplash in kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Small pantry in Kitchen and floating cabinets. Black concrete floors. Doors that open onto the zen courtyard. Lots of "green" energy efficient features.
* There is a 100 dollar utility charge added to the rent for the which covers; high speed internet. Gas. Water, trash, gree laundry on-site and one parking space. A secomd tenant is 95.00 more per month utility charge.

This unit has a living room that opens up onto the Zen garden. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom . Concrete floor, countertop in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances. New high efficiency central heat and air. Lots of closets space. Green building.

This location has everything you could want: Close to deep ellum, White rock lake,, Baylor next door, lower Greenville down the street. Knox Henderson, Uptown and downtown. are 1.8 miles away. Wholefood, trader joes, sprouts right down the street.

Property has gated secure parking and entrance with security camera.

Close knit neighbors who all know each other in this very quit little community. If peace and quit is where you are at this is the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Worth St - 9 have any available units?
4414 Worth St - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Worth St - 9 have?
Some of 4414 Worth St - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Worth St - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Worth St - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Worth St - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Worth St - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4414 Worth St - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Worth St - 9 offers parking.
Does 4414 Worth St - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Worth St - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Worth St - 9 have a pool?
No, 4414 Worth St - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Worth St - 9 have accessible units?
No, 4414 Worth St - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Worth St - 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Worth St - 9 has units with dishwashers.

