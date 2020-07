Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous, 2 bedroom 2 bath contemporary condo with great views of downtown Dallas! Soaring ceilings and great windows compliment this top floor unit. Kitchen that opens to family room has granite, SS appliances, and pendant lighting, handscraped hardwood floors, natural stone flooring. This condo in the gated entrance and community pool will not last long.