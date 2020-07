Amenities

Location! Walking distance to Trader Joes, Katy Trail and easy access to 75! This 2bedroom 2.5bath features a very large open layout with hardwood floors, two balconies, energy efficient, two car attached garage, washer and gas dryer. You get the best of the Uptown life and the privacy and convenience of living in a private home with no one living above or below you.