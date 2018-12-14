4410 Briar Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A RARE Opportunity to rent a home in one of D Magazine's Best Hidden Neighborhoods.

Spacious and Beautifully updated this 3BR Ranch Style Home is situated on a spectacular creekside lot with water views.

Flowing floor plan with LG formals, huge kitchen with granite counter tops, den with Brick Fireplace, SUNROOM with PELLA WINDOWS.

ENJOY THE OUTDOORS with a MEANDERING PATH TO THE STONE PATIO On the Water.

LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY neighborhood.

Minutes from White Rock Lake, Northpark, Central Market, Lakewood shopping and restaurants.

Lawn maintenance included.