Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4410 Briar Creek Lane

4410 Briar Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Briar Creek Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A RARE Opportunity to rent a home in one of D Magazine's Best Hidden Neighborhoods.
Spacious and Beautifully updated this 3BR Ranch Style Home is situated on a spectacular creekside lot with water views.
Flowing floor plan with LG formals, huge kitchen with granite counter tops, den with Brick Fireplace, SUNROOM with PELLA WINDOWS.
ENJOY THE OUTDOORS with a MEANDERING PATH TO THE STONE PATIO On the Water.
LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY neighborhood.
Minutes from White Rock Lake, Northpark, Central Market, Lakewood shopping and restaurants.
Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have any available units?
4410 Briar Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have?
Some of 4410 Briar Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Briar Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Briar Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Briar Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Briar Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Briar Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Briar Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4410 Briar Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4410 Briar Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Briar Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Briar Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

