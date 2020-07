Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Unique two story duplex in Oak Lawn. Open floor plan with Brazilian hardwoods throughout downstairs. NanaWall folding glass wall in living & dining rooms open to landscaped back yard with Ipe deck & infrared culinary grade Lynx grill. Walk in closets throughout. Master bath with Travertine tile, jetted tub and spa-like shower with three shower heads. Attached two car garage. Close to Highland Park Village, West Village, Whole Foods & Katy Trail.