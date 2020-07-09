All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:10 AM

4347 Bonham Street

4347 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4347 Bonham Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
A modern concept for a discriminating lifestyle. Inspired by West Coast architecture, the structure envelopes its center-piece pool, creating seamless interior-exterior transitions with sliding glass doors and a covered lounge patio. The home offers museum-finished walls, 8 inch rough cut wood-plank flooring, and designer lighting. The chef’s kitchen, with Dacor black ss appliances, quartz counters, and low-profile cabinets, is beautifully illuminated with under-counter lighting. First floor master suite overlooks pool and features Porcelanosa tiles and walk-in closets. Upstairs features second living area and wet bar, with two additional en-suite beds and baths. Development by Holz & Stein Custom Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Bonham Street have any available units?
4347 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 Bonham Street have?
Some of 4347 Bonham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4347 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 4347 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 4347 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Bonham Street have a pool?
Yes, 4347 Bonham Street has a pool.
Does 4347 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4347 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4347 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.

