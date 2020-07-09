4347 Bonham Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

A modern concept for a discriminating lifestyle. Inspired by West Coast architecture, the structure envelopes its center-piece pool, creating seamless interior-exterior transitions with sliding glass doors and a covered lounge patio. The home offers museum-finished walls, 8 inch rough cut wood-plank flooring, and designer lighting. The chef’s kitchen, with Dacor black ss appliances, quartz counters, and low-profile cabinets, is beautifully illuminated with under-counter lighting. First floor master suite overlooks pool and features Porcelanosa tiles and walk-in closets. Upstairs features second living area and wet bar, with two additional en-suite beds and baths. Development by Holz & Stein Custom Homes.