4344 Skillman Street

Well maintained house served by Mockingbird Elementary and across from the Katy Trail Extension to White Rock Lake. Two bedrooms and two living areas that could easily convert to a third bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms. Slate, hardwood, and travertine floors, new roof, 2-car garage, fully automated sprinkler system, and energy-efficient AC perfect for Dallas summer months and low utility bills. Conveniently located near Lakewood's newest hotspot Hillside Tavern, Mockingbird Station and DART Rail, SMU, restaurants, and bars on Greenville Avenue.