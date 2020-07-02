All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:08 AM

4344 Skillman Street

4344 Skillman St · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained house served by Mockingbird Elementary and across from the Katy Trail Extension to White Rock Lake. Two bedrooms and two living areas that could easily convert to a third bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms. Slate, hardwood, and travertine floors, new roof, 2-car garage, fully automated sprinkler system, and energy-efficient AC perfect for Dallas summer months and low utility bills. Conveniently located near Lakewood's newest hotspot Hillside Tavern, Mockingbird Station and DART Rail, SMU, restaurants, and bars on Greenville Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Skillman Street have any available units?
4344 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 Skillman Street have?
Some of 4344 Skillman Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4344 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4344 Skillman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4344 Skillman Street offers parking.
Does 4344 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4344 Skillman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Skillman Street have a pool?
No, 4344 Skillman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4344 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 4344 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4344 Skillman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

