4334 Shady Bend Drive

4 bed Dallas ranch house in a quiet neighborhood with a pool & yard, both maintained weekly by Pros paid by Landlord! 1mi to Addison's vast restaurant & entertainment options. 2mi to amazing Galleria Mall. 11mi to Downtown Dallas with tons in between! Large kitchen with island, granite counter space, & immense cabinet storage all open to adjoining den with plenty of natural light. Wide circle drive provides stately parking entrance for guests. All bedrooms have a full en suite bath. Foyer opens to massive living room with cathedral ceiling, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and large windows facing the backyard. Backyard includes pool, covered patio with a ceiling fan, & board on board fence lined with trees.