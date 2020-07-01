All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4334 Shady Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4334 Shady Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4334 Shady Bend Drive

4334 Shady Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4334 Shady Bend Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed Dallas ranch house in a quiet neighborhood with a pool & yard, both maintained weekly by Pros paid by Landlord! 1mi to Addison's vast restaurant & entertainment options. 2mi to amazing Galleria Mall. 11mi to Downtown Dallas with tons in between! Large kitchen with island, granite counter space, & immense cabinet storage all open to adjoining den with plenty of natural light. Wide circle drive provides stately parking entrance for guests. All bedrooms have a full en suite bath. Foyer opens to massive living room with cathedral ceiling, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and large windows facing the backyard. Backyard includes pool, covered patio with a ceiling fan, & board on board fence lined with trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have any available units?
4334 Shady Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have?
Some of 4334 Shady Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 Shady Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Shady Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Shady Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Shady Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Shady Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Shady Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4334 Shady Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4334 Shady Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Shady Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 Shady Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University