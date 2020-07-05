All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:46 AM

4333 Buena Vista Street

4333 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Soft contemporary with a California feeling, this 2 BR SFA home is in an enviable location on the Katy Trail within walking distance to retail & restaurants in the highly coveted KNOX HENDERSON neighborhood. Hand scraped hardwoods in living area w vaulted ceiling, stacked stone FP, dining area, open plan kitchen w stainless appl & breakfast bar, powder bath, utility rm, pantry & 2 car att gar w automatic opener. Upstairs is lrg master BR w en suite bath (dual sinks) & 2 closets, a secondary BR with en suite bath, + a generous shared sitting area w built-ins. Window coverings on windows, 3 flat screen TVs. Outdoor covered patio area, fully fenced yard with direct access to the Katy Trail through private gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4333 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4333 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4333 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4333 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4333 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4333 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

