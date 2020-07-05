4333 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Soft contemporary with a California feeling, this 2 BR SFA home is in an enviable location on the Katy Trail within walking distance to retail & restaurants in the highly coveted KNOX HENDERSON neighborhood. Hand scraped hardwoods in living area w vaulted ceiling, stacked stone FP, dining area, open plan kitchen w stainless appl & breakfast bar, powder bath, utility rm, pantry & 2 car att gar w automatic opener. Upstairs is lrg master BR w en suite bath (dual sinks) & 2 closets, a secondary BR with en suite bath, + a generous shared sitting area w built-ins. Window coverings on windows, 3 flat screen TVs. Outdoor covered patio area, fully fenced yard with direct access to the Katy Trail through private gate.