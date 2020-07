Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Great Oak Lawn condo! Walk to Whole Foods, Katy Trail, restaurants, gym. Small complex with off street parking. Wood floors, granite counter tops, ready for move in. East facing balcony. Walk-in closet. No washer & dryer in the unit but there are laundry facilities just steps away in the gated complex. Parking is space #3. Landlord pays monthly HOA fee.