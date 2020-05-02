4325 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located in one of the most sought-after locations in Dallas, this three story town-home is beautifully updated and move-in ready! A spacious master bedroom and bathroom is located on the first level of the home, inclusive of vast amounts of storage space. Vaulted ceilings throughout the second level add to the open and efficient layout of the living room, dining room and kitchen. Additionally, the second level provides a grand balcony, perfect for outdoor grilling and dining! The third level provides ideal privacy for the guest bedroom and bathroom. Steps from the Katy Trail and Knox District, you will find yourself walking to the best dining and shopping Dallas has to offer!