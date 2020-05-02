All apartments in Dallas
4325 Cole Avenue

4325 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in one of the most sought-after locations in Dallas, this three story town-home is beautifully updated and move-in ready! A spacious master bedroom and bathroom is located on the first level of the home, inclusive of vast amounts of storage space. Vaulted ceilings throughout the second level add to the open and efficient layout of the living room, dining room and kitchen. Additionally, the second level provides a grand balcony, perfect for outdoor grilling and dining! The third level provides ideal privacy for the guest bedroom and bathroom. Steps from the Katy Trail and Knox District, you will find yourself walking to the best dining and shopping Dallas has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4325 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4325 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4325 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 4325 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4325 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4325 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

