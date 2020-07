Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute home has been fully UPDATED! New paint, light fixtures, flooring, ceiling fans, and much more. Located in South Dallas near downtown and Fair Park. This home has plenty of space for a family. Certified funds only for deposits. Landlord is waiving the application fee. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.