4317 Shady Bend Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Complete transformation in the heart of Dallas, featuring an open concept design throughout. Brand new electrical, plumbing, water heater, insulation, fence & recently replaced roof. Newly placed windows in kitchen and master bedroom. Large kitchen open to living areas, with island, built-in wine fridge, custom cabinetry, pot filler & walk-in pantry. Master located privately in back of house, with custom cabinetry, his & hers dressing areas, walk in closet & gorgeous master bath. Serene backyard with 8 ft. privacy fence & mature trees. This home has a personalized touch in every room with custom tile work, decorative light fixtures & 7 inch wide hardwood floors! Perfect rental in the private school corridor!