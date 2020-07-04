All apartments in Dallas
4317 Shady Bend Drive
4317 Shady Bend Drive

4317 Shady Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Shady Bend Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete transformation in the heart of Dallas, featuring an open concept design throughout. Brand new electrical, plumbing, water heater, insulation, fence & recently replaced roof. Newly placed windows in kitchen and master bedroom. Large kitchen open to living areas, with island, built-in wine fridge, custom cabinetry, pot filler & walk-in pantry. Master located privately in back of house, with custom cabinetry, his & hers dressing areas, walk in closet & gorgeous master bath. Serene backyard with 8 ft. privacy fence & mature trees. This home has a personalized touch in every room with custom tile work, decorative light fixtures & 7 inch wide hardwood floors! Perfect rental in the private school corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have any available units?
4317 Shady Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have?
Some of 4317 Shady Bend Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Shady Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Shady Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Shady Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Shady Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Shady Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Shady Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 4317 Shady Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4317 Shady Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Shady Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Shady Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

