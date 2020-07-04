4317 Shady Bend Drive

Amenities
Complete transformation in the heart of Dallas, featuring an open concept design throughout. Brand new electrical, plumbing, water heater, insulation, fence & recently replaced roof. Newly placed windows in kitchen and master bedroom. Large kitchen open to living areas, with island, built-in wine fridge, custom cabinetry, pot filler & walk-in pantry. Master located privately in back of house, with custom cabinetry, his & hers dressing areas, walk in closet & gorgeous master bath. Serene backyard with 8 ft. privacy fence & mature trees. This home has a personalized touch in every room with custom tile work, decorative light fixtures & 7 inch wide hardwood floors! Perfect rental in the private school corridor!