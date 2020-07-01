All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:30 AM

4316 North Capistrano Drive

4316 North Capistrano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4316 North Capistrano Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,087 sq ft, 2 story home in Dallas! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have any available units?
4316 North Capistrano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4316 North Capistrano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4316 North Capistrano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 North Capistrano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 North Capistrano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive offer parking?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have a pool?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 North Capistrano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 North Capistrano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

