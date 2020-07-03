4311 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Impeccable location in the highly sought-after Oak Lawn Neighborhood with Highland Park and Uptown only blocks away. Within walking distance to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, night life and more. Recently renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath in this private, boutique complex with gated parking. Updated light fixtures and hardware, hardwood-style flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful back splashes, new cabinetry vanities in the bathrooms, security lighting and much more... Washer and Dryer connection included in unit. WD available for lease or bring your own. Laundry room available as well on site. Can easily access to US-75, the Tollway, and Lemmon Avenue. No large breed dogs.