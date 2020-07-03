All apartments in Dallas
4311 Bowser Avenue

4311 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Impeccable location in the highly sought-after Oak Lawn Neighborhood with Highland Park and Uptown only blocks away. Within walking distance to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, night life and more. Recently renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath in this private, boutique complex with gated parking. Updated light fixtures and hardware, hardwood-style flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful back splashes, new cabinetry vanities in the bathrooms, security lighting and much more... Washer and Dryer connection included in unit. WD available for lease or bring your own. Laundry room available as well on site. Can easily access to US-75, the Tollway, and Lemmon Avenue. No large breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4311 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4311 Bowser Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Bowser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4311 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4311 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4311 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

