426 Calyx Circle
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM
1 of 1
426 Calyx Circle
426 Calyx Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
426 Calyx Circle, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 4 Bedroom Home ready to move in please call agent for showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 Calyx Circle have any available units?
426 Calyx Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 426 Calyx Circle currently offering any rent specials?
426 Calyx Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Calyx Circle pet-friendly?
No, 426 Calyx Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 426 Calyx Circle offer parking?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not offer parking.
Does 426 Calyx Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Calyx Circle have a pool?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not have a pool.
Does 426 Calyx Circle have accessible units?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Calyx Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Calyx Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Calyx Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
