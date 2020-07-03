Amenities
Preston Hollow Area
House For Lease- 3/1/1.5
4240 Sexton Ln.
Dallas, Tx 75229
Available Now
Call or email
(469) 585- 4713
Charming cottage in prime location. 2 or 3 bedroom or 2nd Living area includes a classic and spacious sun room opening to private Deck and large fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout!
Excellent Schools and Neighborhood and Location.
Conveniently located 1 blk East of Midway Rd just South of Royal Lane 1 mile north of Northwest Hwy near tollway 635 and Stemmons Frwy.
2 or 3 Bedrooms * 1 Bath *
2 Living Areas includes a spacious Sun Room as 3rd bedroom
Large yard * Patio Deck * Attached Garage * Laundry Area
1650.00 mo.
16 month min to 2 year lease Available
Deposit Application Renters Insurance and References Required
No smoking. Selective Pets are allowed. ( 350 pet fee + 200 pet deposit)
Owner is a licensed agent.
(RLNE995547)