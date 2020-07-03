All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4240 Sexton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4240 Sexton Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4240 Sexton Ln

4240 Sexton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4240 Sexton Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Preston Hollow Area
House For Lease- 3/1/1.5

4240 Sexton Ln.
Dallas, Tx 75229

Available Now

Call or email
(469) 585- 4713
Charming cottage in prime location. 2 or 3 bedroom or 2nd Living area includes a classic and spacious sun room opening to private Deck and large fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout!
Excellent Schools and Neighborhood and Location.
Conveniently located 1 blk East of Midway Rd just South of Royal Lane 1 mile north of Northwest Hwy near tollway 635 and Stemmons Frwy.

2 or 3 Bedrooms * 1 Bath *

2 Living Areas includes a spacious Sun Room as 3rd bedroom

Large yard * Patio Deck * Attached Garage * Laundry Area

1650.00 mo.
16 month min to 2 year lease Available

Deposit Application Renters Insurance and References Required
No smoking. Selective Pets are allowed. ( 350 pet fee + 200 pet deposit)

Owner is a licensed agent.

(RLNE995547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Sexton Ln have any available units?
4240 Sexton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Sexton Ln have?
Some of 4240 Sexton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Sexton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Sexton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Sexton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Sexton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Sexton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Sexton Ln offers parking.
Does 4240 Sexton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Sexton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Sexton Ln have a pool?
No, 4240 Sexton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Sexton Ln have accessible units?
No, 4240 Sexton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Sexton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Sexton Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University